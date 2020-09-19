Sikkim Reports Three More COVID-19 Fatalities, 29 New Cases

Gangtok, Sep 18: A female health worker was among three more COVID-19 fatalities in Sikkim, where the death toll mounted to 25, an official said on Friday. The 49-year-old health worker, posted as an Assistant Nursing Superintendent (ANS) in STNM Hospital, died due to the contagion, he said.

She had comorbid conditions, the official added. Sikkim reported 29 fresh infections since Thursday, taking the tally to 2,304, including 422 active cases, he said.

A total of 1,857 people have been cured of the disease. The state has thus far tested 46,292 samples, the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor