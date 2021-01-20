Sikkim State Lottery Results Today at 11:55 am; Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh
The morning results of Sikkim State Lottery are uploaded at 11:55 am everyday.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: January 20, 2021, 09:25 IST
The morning results of the Sikkim State Lottery will be declared at 11:55 am on January 20, Wednesday.The winner of the Sikkim State Lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. Every Wednesday, a draw for ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ is conducted and the results are declared at 11:55 am.
The steps for checking the Sikkim State Lottery Dear Cherish Morning 20.01.2021results are:
Step 1: Visit the website http://www.lotterysambad.com/today.html
Step 2: On the homepage, you will find an option '11:55 am'. When the results are out, click on the option PDF next to the time
Step 3: The file which has the results will get downloaded
Step 4: Open it and check if the number on your ticket matches with the winning ticket number
Apart from the first prize of Rs 50 lakh, the Sikkim State Dear Cherished Morning Lottery has many other prizes. Here are all the prizes a lucky ticket holder of the Sikkim State Lottery can get:
- First Prize: Rs 50 lakhs
- Second Prize: Rs 9,000
- Third Prize: Rs 500
- Fourth Prize: Rs 250
- Fifth Prize: 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
On Friday, the Dear Treasure Morning lottery is drawn. The Dear Valuable Morning lottery is rolled out every Saturday while Sundays are for draws of the Dear Love Morning.
The results of all the weekly lotteries are declared on the respective day at 11:55 am. All the lotteries carry the same prize money of Rs 50 lakhs. The tickets can be purchased for Rs 6.