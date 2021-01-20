Sikkim State Lottery Results Today at 11:55 am; Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The morning results of the Sikkim State Lottery will be declared at 11:55 am on January 20, Wednesday.The winner of the Sikkim State Lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. Every Wednesday, a draw for ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ is conducted and the results are declared at 11:55 am.

The steps for checking the Sikkim State Lottery Dear Cherish Morning 20.01.2021results are:

Step 1: Visit the website http://www.lotterysambad.com/today.html

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find an option '11:55 am'. When the results are out, click on the option PDF next to the time

Step 3: The file which has the results will get downloaded

Step 4: Open it and check if the number on your ticket matches with the winning ticket number

Apart from the first prize of Rs 50 lakh, the Sikkim State Dear Cherished Morning Lottery has many other prizes. Here are all the prizes a lucky ticket holder of the Sikkim State Lottery can get:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

The morning results of Sikkim State Lottery are uploaded at 11:55 am everyday. There are seven weekly Sikkim State lotteries. Every Monday, the draw for Dear Respect Morning is conducted. On Tuesday, Sikkim State Lottery rolls out Dear Admire Morning. Wednesdays are for Dear Cherished Morning, while on Thursdays Dear Precious Morning Sikkim State lottery is rolled out.

On Friday, the Dear Treasure Morning lottery is drawn. The Dear Valuable Morning lottery is rolled out every Saturday while Sundays are for draws of the Dear Love Morning.

The results of all the weekly lotteries are declared on the respective day at 11:55 am. All the lotteries carry the same prize money of Rs 50 lakhs. The tickets can be purchased for Rs 6.