Sikkim Sub-Inspector Police Recruitment 2018: 10 Posts, Apply Before 30th April 2018

Sikkim Sub-Inspector Police Recruitment 2018 has begun on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) - spscskm.gov.in/ . Sikkim PSC aims to recruit 10 candidates for the post of Sub- Inspector (Sikkim Police).Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before 30th April 2018, by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://spscskm.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘ Apply Online Step 3 – Click on ‘ Click Here To Register Step 4 – Login with your registration credentials, fill the application form, pay the application fee and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://164.100.149.196/spsc/login.htm Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.150 via credit/debit card/net banking.PWD category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.Unreserved - 1Bhutia/ Lepcha - 1Bhutia/ Lepcha (Women) - 1Other Backward Class - Central List - 2Other Backward Class - State List - 1Other Backward Class - State List (Women) - 1Scheduled Tribe - 1Scheduled Caste - 1Primitive Tribe - 1The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University or Institution. Applicants must be conversant with the customs of Sikkim.Applicants must have the knowledge of any of the State languages viz Nepali, Sikkimese, Bhutia, Lepcha or Limboo.Applicant must have valid Local Employment card also.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility by clicking on the Recruitment tab and download the notification that reads, ' ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POST OF Sub Inspector The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 28th February 2018.The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.9300 to Rs.34800 with a Grade pay of Rs.3400.The selection of candidates will be conducted in 4 stages viz:Stage 1 - Preliminary Examination: Objective TypeStage 2 - Physical Endurance-cum-Physical Efficiency TestStage 3 - Written ExaminationStage 4 - VIVA-VOCE