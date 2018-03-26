GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sikkim Sub-Inspector Police Recruitment 2018: 10 Posts, Apply Before 30th April 2018

Sikkim PSC aims to recruit 10 candidates for the post of Sub- Inspector (Sikkim Police).

Contributor Content

Updated:March 26, 2018, 7:35 PM IST
Sikkim Sub-Inspector Police Recruitment 2018: 10 Posts, Apply Before 30th April 2018
Screengrab taken from the official website http://spscskm.gov.in/
Sikkim Sub-Inspector Police Recruitment 2018 has begun on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) - spscskm.gov.in/. Sikkim PSC aims to recruit 10 candidates for the post of Sub- Inspector (Sikkim Police).

Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before 30th April 2018, by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Sikkim Sub-Inspector Police Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://spscskm.gov.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online

Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here To Register

Step 4 – Login with your registration credentials, fill the application form, pay the application fee and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://164.100.149.196/spsc/login.htm

Application Fee:

Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.150 via credit/debit card/net banking.

PWD category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Sikkim PSC 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Unreserved - 1

Bhutia/ Lepcha - 1

Bhutia/ Lepcha (Women) - 1

Other Backward Class - Central List - 2

Other Backward Class - State List - 1

Other Backward Class - State List (Women) - 1

Scheduled Tribe - 1

Scheduled Caste - 1

Primitive Tribe - 1

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University or Institution. Applicants must be conversant with the customs of Sikkim.

Applicants must have the knowledge of any of the State languages viz Nepali, Sikkimese, Bhutia, Lepcha or Limboo.

Applicant must have valid Local Employment card also.

For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility by clicking on the Recruitment tab and download the notification that reads, 'ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POST OF Sub Inspector
Syllabus & SCHEME OF EXAMINATION Appendix II and III'

Age-Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 28th February 2018.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.9300 to Rs.34800 with a Grade pay of Rs.3400.

Selection Process:
The selection of candidates will be conducted in 4 stages viz:

Stage 1 - Preliminary Examination: Objective Type

Stage 2 - Physical Endurance-cum-Physical Efficiency Test

Stage 3 - Written Examination

Stage 4 - VIVA-VOCE

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
