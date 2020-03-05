Sikkim Suspends Issuing ILP to Foreigners as Precautionary Measure Amid Coronavirus Panic
Foreign nationals are required to obtain an Inner Line Permit to visit Sikkim, while a domestic tourist must get permission from the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department to visit Nathula.
A thermal screeening device checks passengers arriving in India from China including Hong Kong in view of outbreak of Novel coronavirus (CoV) in China, at an airport in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
Gangtok: The Sikkim government on Thursday decided to suspend issuing Inner Line Permit (ILP) to foreign nationals following coronavirus scare as a precautionary measure, a senior official said.
"In view of rapid spread of coronavirus, no ILP may be issued to foreign nationals, including those from Bhutan, with effect from today," a Home Department notification issued by Joint Secretary Parina Gurung said.
In addition, no permits will be issued by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department for travel to Nathula with immediate effect, she said.
Foreign nationals are required to obtain ILP from the state government to visit Sikkim, while a domestic tourist must get permit from the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department to visit Nathula, a mountain pass in East Sikkim district which links the state with China's Tibet Autonomous Region.
Though over four lakh people visiting the state have been screened, nobody has tested positive for the virus so far.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fact or Fiction? Did a 1981 Chinese Novel Really Predict the Coronavirus Outbreak?
- Coronavirus Vaccine: Everything You Need to Know And Why it is Not Coming Anytime Soon
- On Kapil Sharma's Show, Ramayan's Arun Govil Admits He Felt Itchy Just Looking at the Costumes
- New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza First Drive Review - The Balancing Act
- Ronaldinho and His Brother Arrested in Paraguay With 'Fake' Passport