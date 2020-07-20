Sikkim to Remain Under Complete Lockdown From July 21 to 27 to Combat Surge in Covid-19 Cases

The Sikkim government on Monday decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state from July 21 to July 27 in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The decision to impose the lockdown was taken after reviewing guidelines for the management of the COVID-19 situation in the state, a notification issued by Chief Secretary SC Gupta said.

There shall be complete lockdown in Sikkim from 6 am on July 21 to 6 am on July 27, it said.

Government offices, shops, commercial establishments, institutions, markets and factories will remain closed except where a specific exemption is granted, the notification said.

It also said that all activities, congregations, movement of people and goods, passenger vehicles will remain prohibited or restricted except for exemptions granted by authorities.

Educational, training and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31 next, it said.

District magistrates will issue orders for enforcement of night curfew from 7.30 pm to 6 am on the lockdown days to restrict and regulate movement of people and vehicles and to ensure compliance with existing norms of social distancing, public hygiene and use of Arogya Setu application, according to the notification.

Sikkim has reported 283 positive cases in two months. The first case was reported on May 23.

There are 193 active cases, while 90 people have recovered from the disease, officials said.