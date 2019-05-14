Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sikkim University Professor Removed Over Charges of Sexual Harassment by Student

The accused professor, who is the head of the Mass Communications Department, was barred from visiting the department and also from evaluating answer scripts of its students.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
Picture for representation.
Picture for representation.
Gangtok: The Sikkim University Tuesday removed a professor after a student lodged a complaint of sexual harrasment against him by a student of his department, an official said.

The accused professor, who is the head of the Mass Communications Department, was barred from visiting the department and also from evaluating answer scripts of its students, SU Registrar Prof TK Kaul said in a notification.

"The HOD of the Mass Communications Department has been removed from the post pending an inquiry into the allegation of sexual harassment against him by one of the girl students of his department," Kaul said.

The victim had submitted a written complaint on Sunday and the decision was made on the basis of the recommendations of the internal complaints committee of the university, the registrar said.

"The internal complaints committee held a preliminary probe in the matter and recommended action against the accused professor," Kaul said.

According to some students, the alleged incident of sexual harassment had taken place about a week back at a marriage reception in a hotel where both the victim and the accused were invited guests along with several other employees and students of the university.

 
 

