North Sikkim’s Lachung town experienced its first snowfall of the season on the intervening morning of Wednesday. The snowfall started around Morning 4 am and continued for three hours until 7 am. The town recorded around 2 feet of snow, which threw a while blanket on vehicles, hotels, and colony. Many vehicles were also stuck in Lachung snowfall which were ready to ply to Yumthang valley today due to snowfall.

According to reports from Lachung pass, the power lines were also damaged in some areas due to the snowfall. There was no electricity in Lachung over the last four days and the department said that it is doing its best to restore power supply. However, there are reports of some damage caused due to the inclement weather in parts of North Sikkim.

Meanwhile, the east district administration said they it did not allow any vehicle to cross the Changu lake, Baba Mandir, and Nathula for the last few days due to heavy snowfall, which makes road slippery and thereby risky.

The Gurudongmar lake & Kala Patthar & Zero Point is also closed for the same since a few weeks ago. According to the west district administration, there were reported snowfalls in various parts of West Sikkim.

