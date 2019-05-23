Silchar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Silchar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AIFB -- -- Badrul Islam Barbhuiya NPP -- -- Nazia Yasmin Mazumdar SUCI -- -- Shyam Deo Kurmi IND -- -- Ashitava Dutta IND -- -- Nazmul Haque Laskar IND -- -- Ashutosh Bhattacharjee AITC -- -- Hitabrata Roy INC -- -- Sushmita Dev IND -- -- Mohendra Chandra Das IND -- -- Puran Lal Goala IND -- -- Shuvadip Datta IND -- -- Sabindra Das NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Rajdeep Roy

2. Silchar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Barak Valley region of Assam in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.02%. The estimated literacy level of Silchar is 79.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sushmita Dev of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 35,241 votes which was 4.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.14% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kabindra Purkayastha of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the AIUDF candidate by a margin of 41,470 votes which was 6.02% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 35.37% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.46% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.37% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Silchar was: Sushmita Dev (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,54,540 men, 5,05,558 women and 77 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Silchar is: 24.8296 92.7971Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सिलचर, असम (Hindi); সিলচর, অসম (Bengali); सिलचर, आसाम (Marathi); સિલ્ચાર, આસામ (Gujarati); சில்சார், அசாம் (Tamil); సిల్ చర్, అసోం (Telugu); ಸಿಲ್​ಚರ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); സിൽച്ചർ, അസം (Malayalam)