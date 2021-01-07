Silence Continues on Top ISRO Scientist's Allegations of Attempt on His Life

Two days after serving senior Indian space scientist Tapan Misra alleged that he was poisoned with a deadly chemical at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters on May 23, 2017, there is silence on the issue by the scientific community.

Misra, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, said: "I was poisoned with deadly Arsenic Trioxide on 23rd May 2017, during promotion interview from Sci/Eng SF to SG in ISRO HQ at Bangalore. Fatal dose was probably mixed with chutney along with Dosai, in snacks after lunch."

"What followed was nightmare lasting for almost two years...Severe loss of blood to the tune of 30-40 per cent through anal bleeding. I barely could come back from Bangalore and was rushed to Zydus Cadila hospital in Ahmedabad," Misra said.

The Indian space agency has not reacted to the allegations nor its officials are willing to talk about the issue. Retired officials also continue to maintain silence.

"I haven't heard anything from ISRO after that post. All are keeping mum," Misra who is set to retire this month told IANS.

"We, in ISRO, occasionally heard about highly suspicious death of Prof. Vikram Sarabhai in 1971. Also heard occasional doubts about sudden death of Dr. S Srinivasan, Director of VSSC (Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre) in 1999. Case of Shri Nambinarayanan (known as ISRO spy case) in 1994 is well known. But I never thought that I will be at the receiving end of such mystery," Misra had said in his post.