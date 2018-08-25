GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Silent Screams: One-Third Calls Received by Childline Since 2015 are Muted

A total of 3.4 crore calls have been received by the Childline Foundation since 2015, according to official data which further reveals that over one crore of those calls were silent.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2018, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Silent Screams: One-Third Calls Received by Childline Since 2015 are Muted
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: About one-third of the calls received by Childline Foundation since 2015 were muted where background sound was audible but the caller was quiet, which the national emergency helpline for children in distress believes might be silent call for help.

A total of 3.4 crore calls have been received by the Childline Foundation since 2015, according to official data which further reveals that over one crore of those calls were silent.

The muted calls could be a silent call for help where the child is not able to gather courage to talk or having second thoughts over reporting the incident, an official working with Childline said.

According to the official data, there are a total of 450 childline contact centres across the country which received 6.6 lakh complaints.

In 2017-18 alone, over 80,000 complaints of abuse were received through Childline and over 31,000 calls were related to missing children information.

Official data showed that Childline received about 1.4 crore calls in 2017-18 (till June 30) and on an average of around 10 lakh calls are received every month.

According to activists, there are about 17 million victims of human trafficking in India and 40.3 million globally.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...