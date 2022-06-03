Siliguri to Kathmandu Bus Service to Begin on June 16; Travel Time 10 Hours

Bus service from West Bengal’s Siliguri to the capital city of Nepal, Kathmandu, will begin on June 16. The 40-seater air-conditioned bus will reach Kathmandu in 10 hours.

The North Bengal State Transport Corporation has initiated this move and said that they got no objection from both the Indian and Nepal governments.

The bus service will cost Rs 1500 per person.

“Many tourists and a large number of people from Bengal travel to Nepal for a tour and also for eye treatment. The demand for such a service was high, therefore, we initiated this and now weekly three days buses will go from Siliguri to Kathmandu and vice versa,” NBSTC chairman Partha Pratim said.

Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim will inaugurate the route on June 16.

As of now, two buses from India and two from Nepal will run.

“We often plan to go to Nepal and there are relatives too, this will really help,” said Rina Burman, a local resident of Siliguri.

Mangu Rai, who lives in Siliguri, said, “My home is in Kathmandu. This will be of great help for us.”

The NBSTC has earned a huge revenue of Rs 15 crore 57 lakh this year, which is also the highest since it was formed.

More electric buses will now be operational in North Bengal.

