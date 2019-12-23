Silli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Sudesh Kumar Mahto of AJSU Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

61. Silli (सिल्ली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Ranchi (रांची) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Silli is part of 8. Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,05,648 eligible electors, of which 1,04,271 were male, 1,01,375 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Silli, there are 5702 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3158 are male, 2544 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2657 voters in the 80+ age category and 2597 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Silli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AJSU -- -- Sudesh Kumar Mahto LEADING JVMP -- -- Umesh Mahto IND -- -- Devendra Nath Mahto IND -- -- Sunil Kumar Mahto BSP -- -- Nand Kumar Ram JMM -- -- Seema Devi PPOI(D) -- -- Anil Kumar Mahto JPA -- -- Kinu Ram Bediya RPI(A) -- -- Deepak Kr. Manjhi SRP -- -- Prahalad Mahto PB(I) -- -- Sumeet Kumar IND -- -- Amit Kumar IND -- -- Rajeshavar Mahto CPM -- -- Bishwadeo Singh Munda PSS -- -- Naresh Chandra Karjee

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,84,393 eligible electors, of which 94,687 were male, 89,706 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,67,840.

Silli has an elector sex ratio of 972.23.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Amit Kumar of JMM won in this seat by defeating the AJSU candidate by a margin of 29740 votes which was 20.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 55.69% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 7,707 votes which was 6.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 38.99% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 61. Silli Assembly segment of Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency. Ranchi Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sanjay Seth.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.98%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 77.66%, while it was 69.8% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 278 polling stations in 61. Silli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 247.

Extent: 61. Silli constituency comprises of the following areas of Ranchi district of Jharkhand: Silli police station, Gram Panchayats Barwadag, Tati, Jonha, Kashidih, Merha, Ambajharia and Kontatoli in Angara police station in Ranchi Sadar sub-division; and Sonahatu police station in Khunti sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Silli is: 23.2635 85.7163.

