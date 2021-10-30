CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#AryanKhan#DrugBust#PuneethRajkumar
Home » News » India » Silver Candelabra, Bronze Plaque: Special Gifts PM Modi & Pope Francis Gave Each Other
1-MIN READ

Silver Candelabra, Bronze Plaque: Special Gifts PM Modi & Pope Francis Gave Each Other

PM Modi gifted Pope Francis a special candle-holder. (Image: Twitter @inesanma)

PM Modi gifted Pope Francis a special candle-holder. (Image: Twitter @inesanma)

The Prime Minister gifted Pope Francis a specially-made silver candelabra and a book, "The Climate Climb: India's strategy, actions and achievements".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a specially-made silver candelabra and a book on India’s climate initiatives to Pope Francis on Saturday as they held their first one-to-one meeting here. Modi explained to the 84-year-old Pontiff that the candelabra was specially made and the book is on climate change, an issue close to the Pope.

PM Modi gifting the candelabra to Pope Francis. (Image: News18)
A closer look at the silver candle-holder. (Image: Twitter @inesanma)
PM Modi gifting a special book on India’s climate efforts to the Pope. (Image: News18)
RELATED NEWS
The book details India’s climate efforts, a topic close to Pope Francis. (Image: Twitter @inesanma)

According to the Vatican News, the Prime Minister gifted the head of the Roman Catholic church a specially-made silver candelabra and a book, The Climate Climb: India’s strategy, actions and achievements" during their meeting which lasted for an hour. The Pope reciprocated with a bronze plaque with the inscription The desert will become a garden, volumes of papal documents, his message for World Day of Peace and the document on Human Fraternity, signed on February 4 of 2019 in Abu Dhabi by the Pope and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, it said.

The bronze plague gifted by Pope Francis to PM Modi. (Image: News18)
The bronze plaque with the inscription ‘The desert will become a garden’. (Image: Twitter @inesanma)
Pope Francis also gifted PM Modi volumes of papal documents. (Image: News18)

Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to meet Francis since he became Pope in 2013. This was the first meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades. In June 2000, late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had last visited the Vatican and met the then Pope, His Holiness John Paul II.

India and The Holy See have friendly relations dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948. India is home to the second largest Catholic population in Asia.

With inputs from PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 30, 2021, 18:35 IST