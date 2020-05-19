Silver Lining: This Karnataka Jeweller’s Unique Masks are an Instant Hit at Lockdown Weddings

Belgaum: Every dark cloud has a silver lining and a jeweller based in Kollapur is determined to deliver that silver lining to couples forced to scale down their dream wedding because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sandeep Sagaonkar, who runs a jewellery enterprise in Belgaum district on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, has added silver masks to his wedding collection and business has been booming ever since he hit upon the unique sales pitch.

“Just like every other business during this pandemic, my business too had hit rock bottom. It was then that I thought of designing silver masks and it worked out. Many customers are ordering it now and some are even buying them to be given as wedding presents,” Sagaonkar told News18.

Each silver mask weighs between 25 and 35 grams, with the price ranging Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500, similar to top quality N95 masks. Orders have to be placed at least a couple of days in advance.

The idea has sparked off imitations in the local marks with several other jewellers in the region also offering similar masks. The choice of precious metal has remained silver since gold would take up the price to Rs 30,000 with no guarantee of takers.

“People use the silver masks just once on the wedding day and nobody likes to spend a lot for one-time usage. It’s been a week since I launched them and have sold more than 100 masks. The orders keep coming,” added Sagaonkar.