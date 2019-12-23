Simaria Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Ramadev Singh Bhogta of JVMP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

26. Simaria (सिमरिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Chatra (चतरा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Simaria is part of 4. Chatra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Castes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.81% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.44%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.14%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,28,819 eligible electors, of which 1,73,207 were male, 1,55,612 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Simaria, there are 8448 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4823 are male, 3625 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2665 voters in the 80+ age category and 2867 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Simaria Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JVMP -- -- Ramadev Singh Bhogta LEADING BJP -- -- Kishun Kumar Das BSP -- -- Jitendra Kumar AJSU -- -- Manoj Kumar Chandra INC -- -- Yogendra Nath Baitha CPI -- -- Binod Bihari Paswan PPOI(D) -- -- Chhotan Kumar NAP -- -- Naresh Bhuiyan SP -- -- Shanker Rajak RPI(A) -- -- Hardip Kumar Ram IND -- -- Kamlesh Kumar IND -- -- Kamlesh Ganjhu IND -- -- Baleshwar Ram IND -- -- Vikash Kumar JPA -- -- Anand Kumar Bharti APOI -- -- Kheman Ram BSDPA -- -- Ramanand Das IND -- -- Niraj Kumar Niraj

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,99,532 eligible electors, of which 1,59,083 were male, 1,40,449 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,45,001.

Simaria has an elector sex ratio of 898.42.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Ganesh Ganjhu of JVM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15640 votes which was 8.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 36.5% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JVM won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 8,025 votes which was 6.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 25.82% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 26. Simaria Assembly segment of Chatra Lok Sabha constituency. Chatra Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sunil Kumar Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 61.66%, while it was 53.75% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 419 polling stations in 26. Simaria constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 338.

Extent: 26. Simaria constituency comprises of the following areas of Chatra district of Jharkhand: Simaria, Itkhori and Tandwa police stations in Chatra sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Simaria is: 24.0185 84.9513.

