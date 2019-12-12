SIMI Member Wanted by Maharashtra ATS in 2006 Case Arrested in MP
The accused was wanted in a case registered against members of the Students Islamic Movement of India in Thane under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The ATS had recovered a large quantity of explosives and arms from the accused persons.
Image for representation.
Bhopal/Mumbai: An alleged member of the banned organisation SIMI, wanted in a 2006 case of arms seizure in Maharashtra, was arrested from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, the police said.
Ijaj or Aziz Akram Khan (40), resident of Burhanpur, was wanted in a case registered against members of the Students Islamic Movement of India in Thane under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, said an official of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
The ATS had recovered a large quantity of explosives and arms from the accused persons, he said.
Ehtesham Siddiqui, one of the accused, was later arrested in the July 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, he said.
After getting a tip-off about Ijaj's whereabouts, Maharashtra ATS officials arrested him from Burhanpur's Pala Bazar area with the help of MP ATS, he said.
A local court has given Maharashtra ATS his transit remand and he would be brought to Mumbai, he added.
