English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Similar to Centre’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mamata Banerjee Sets Up Committee to Look into Tax Evasion
The decision to create DRI&E was approved by the Cabinet on February 4, 2019 and the government has already issued a notification in this matter on February 12, 2019.
File Photo of Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
Kolkata: In another case where the state government has created an institution parallel to a central government-run one, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has created her own Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Enforcement (DRI&E).
This will run parallel to the Centre’s DRI and Enforcement Directorate probing tax evasion cases and comes only ten months after a new post of State Security Advisor, similar to Centre’s National Security Advisor was instutionalised in the state.
The decision to create DRI&E was approved by the Cabinet on February 4, 2019 and the government has already issued a notification in this matter on February 12, 2019, a copy of which is with News18.com.
The main functions of the DRI&E will be to investigate cases of tax evasion and undertake enforcement measures for the Acts administered mainly by the Directorate of Commercial Taxes, Directorate of Excise, Directorate of Registration and Stamp Revenue and Directorate of State Lotteries.
The agency will be empowered to start investigations on its own (based on information) and also look into other cases referred to it by the Revenue Directorates across the country.
It will also conduct act as a vigilante over government employees of the Revenue Directorates in case of malpractices involving tax evasion.
Headed by the Director of Revenue Intelligence and Enforcement, an officer of IAS cadre, the institution will have six wings including, Administrative, Investigation, Prosecution, Law Cell, IT, Cyber Forensic Lab and Vigilance Wing.
Earlier in May last year, Banerjee had created the post of State Security Advisor (SSA) and appointed DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha as its chief.
Besides reporting directly to Banerjee, SSA will have the power of “strategic intervention” when it comes to the security of Bengal, by providing a “grid of state intelligence” on the lines of the National Intelligence Grid.
SSA will also have a close coordination with the security agencies in Nepal and Bangladesh (through proper diplomatic channel).
This will run parallel to the Centre’s DRI and Enforcement Directorate probing tax evasion cases and comes only ten months after a new post of State Security Advisor, similar to Centre’s National Security Advisor was instutionalised in the state.
The decision to create DRI&E was approved by the Cabinet on February 4, 2019 and the government has already issued a notification in this matter on February 12, 2019, a copy of which is with News18.com.
The main functions of the DRI&E will be to investigate cases of tax evasion and undertake enforcement measures for the Acts administered mainly by the Directorate of Commercial Taxes, Directorate of Excise, Directorate of Registration and Stamp Revenue and Directorate of State Lotteries.
The agency will be empowered to start investigations on its own (based on information) and also look into other cases referred to it by the Revenue Directorates across the country.
It will also conduct act as a vigilante over government employees of the Revenue Directorates in case of malpractices involving tax evasion.
Headed by the Director of Revenue Intelligence and Enforcement, an officer of IAS cadre, the institution will have six wings including, Administrative, Investigation, Prosecution, Law Cell, IT, Cyber Forensic Lab and Vigilance Wing.
Earlier in May last year, Banerjee had created the post of State Security Advisor (SSA) and appointed DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha as its chief.
Besides reporting directly to Banerjee, SSA will have the power of “strategic intervention” when it comes to the security of Bengal, by providing a “grid of state intelligence” on the lines of the National Intelligence Grid.
SSA will also have a close coordination with the security agencies in Nepal and Bangladesh (through proper diplomatic channel).
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019: Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress at 91st Academy Awards for The Favourite
- Oscars 2019: Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress at 91st Academy Awards
- Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Regina King Make Heads Turn in Incredible Outfits
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Can Be Called 'Altroz', Name to be Revealed Today
- India Leg of Asian Snooker Tournament Postponed Indefinitely Over Pakistan Players' Visa Denial
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results