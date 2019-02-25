Similar to Centre’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mamata Banerjee Sets Up Committee to Look into Tax Evasion

: In another case where the state government has created an institution parallel to a central government-run one, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has created her own Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Enforcement (DRI&E).This will run parallel to the Centre’s DRI and Enforcement Directorate probing tax evasion cases and comes only ten months after a new post of State Security Advisor, similar to Centre’s National Security Advisor was instutionalised in the state.The decision to create DRI&E was approved by the Cabinet on February 4, 2019 and the government has already issued a notification in this matter on February 12, 2019, a copy of which is with News18.com.The main functions of the DRI&E will be to investigate cases of tax evasion and undertake enforcement measures for the Acts administered mainly by the Directorate of Commercial Taxes, Directorate of Excise, Directorate of Registration and Stamp Revenue and Directorate of State Lotteries.The agency will be empowered to start investigations on its own (based on information) and also look into other cases referred to it by the Revenue Directorates across the country.It will also conduct act as a vigilante over government employees of the Revenue Directorates in case of malpractices involving tax evasion.Headed by the Director of Revenue Intelligence and Enforcement, an officer of IAS cadre, the institution will have six wings including, Administrative, Investigation, Prosecution, Law Cell, IT, Cyber Forensic Lab and Vigilance Wing.Earlier in May last year, Banerjee had created the post of State Security Advisor (SSA) and appointed DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha as its chief.Besides reporting directly to Banerjee, SSA will have the power of “strategic intervention” when it comes to the security of Bengal, by providing a “grid of state intelligence” on the lines of the National Intelligence Grid.SSA will also have a close coordination with the security agencies in Nepal and Bangladesh (through proper diplomatic channel).