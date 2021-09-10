'Similarity in View on Working Women': After Javed Akhtar, Digvijaya Singh Compares RSS With Taliban

Reacting to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comment on men being breadwinners and women, housewives, former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh compared the saffron organisation to Taliban. This is the second time this week that the militant organisation has been compared with RSS.

“Does Taliban and RSS has a similarity of views on working women? Looks like it, unless Mohan Bhagwat ji and Taliban change their views," said Singh. Earlier this week, Singh slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and alleged that the organisation was dividing the Hindu and Muslim communities by spreading lies and misconceptions.

Reacting to the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comments that the DNA of Hindus and Muslims being one, Singh asked “why were issues like love jihad being raised if that was the case?"

In the same week, he came to lyricist Javed Akhtar’s defence, stating that the Indian Constitution guarantees one the freedom to express themselves. “I don’t know in which context he said so. But our Constitution has given us the right to express ourselves,” Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

Akhtar, a former Parliamentarian, had compared the Islamist militant outfit Taliban with the RSS during a television appearance on September 3. “Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset — be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus," he said.

“Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same,” he added.

Akhtar had also said that he has “total faith in the basic sensibility of an average Indian.”

“The majority of this nation is extremely decent and tolerant. That must be respected. India will never become a Talibani country,” the iconic lyricist said.

