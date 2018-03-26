English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Simple Explanation Behind the ‘Smoking’ Elephant Video That Stumped Scientists
The puzzling image of a wild elephant seemingly enjoying a quiet smoke in a video has gone viral.
The elephant was caught on camera while blowing out plumes of smoke at Nagarhole National Park in Karnataka.
New Delhi: The puzzling image of a wild elephant seemingly enjoying a quiet smoke in a video that has gone viral may have a simple explanation for its odd behaviour. The jumbo was possibly ingesting charcoal and blowing the ash out, the group behind the clip said on Monday.
The video, captured by an assistant director at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), India Program, Vinay Kumar, provides new insights into the behaviour of wild elephants, WCS said.
Shot in the Nagarhole National Park in Karnataka in April 2016 when a WCS India Program team was involved in a project monitoring tiger and prey, the video has been shared on social media sites and the elephant's behaviour debated at length in recent days.
"Our colleague, Vinay Kumar, captured a video of a wild Asian elephant seemingly smoking', as it appears to ingest charcoal and blows out the ashes," a statement issued by the body claimed.
This is the first known video-documentation of a wild elephant exhibiting such behaviour, and thus had scientists and experts puzzled, the statement said.
Varun R Goswami, elephant biologist and senior scientist with WCS India Program, said that in all probability, the elephant was trying to ingest wood charcoal, as she appeared to be picking up something from the burnt forest floor, blowing the ash away that came along with it in her trunk and consuming the rest.
Charcoal has well recognised toxin-binding properties which attract wild animals, the statement added.
It can also serve as a laxative, thereby doubling its utility for animals that consume it after forest fires, lightning strikes or controlled burns, it said.
Kumar told PTI that though he felt there was something unique about the elephant and the smoke when he was shooting the video, he forgot about the episode later.
Recently while checking his records, he stumbled on to the video again. "I discussed it with Goswami and it was then decided that we would release it," he said. The statement said the video has been shared extensively by international agencies and publications.
Also Watch
The video, captured by an assistant director at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), India Program, Vinay Kumar, provides new insights into the behaviour of wild elephants, WCS said.
Shot in the Nagarhole National Park in Karnataka in April 2016 when a WCS India Program team was involved in a project monitoring tiger and prey, the video has been shared on social media sites and the elephant's behaviour debated at length in recent days.
"Our colleague, Vinay Kumar, captured a video of a wild Asian elephant seemingly smoking', as it appears to ingest charcoal and blows out the ashes," a statement issued by the body claimed.
This is the first known video-documentation of a wild elephant exhibiting such behaviour, and thus had scientists and experts puzzled, the statement said.
Varun R Goswami, elephant biologist and senior scientist with WCS India Program, said that in all probability, the elephant was trying to ingest wood charcoal, as she appeared to be picking up something from the burnt forest floor, blowing the ash away that came along with it in her trunk and consuming the rest.
Charcoal has well recognised toxin-binding properties which attract wild animals, the statement added.
It can also serve as a laxative, thereby doubling its utility for animals that consume it after forest fires, lightning strikes or controlled burns, it said.
Kumar told PTI that though he felt there was something unique about the elephant and the smoke when he was shooting the video, he forgot about the episode later.
Recently while checking his records, he stumbled on to the video again. "I discussed it with Goswami and it was then decided that we would release it," he said. The statement said the video has been shared extensively by international agencies and publications.
Also Watch
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ball Tampering Controversy: Cameron Bancroft Allegedly Caught Pouring Sugar in Pocket
- Jeff Thomson Demands Life Bans for Steve Smith and 'Leadership Group'
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- Akshay Kumar Turns Rickshaw Driver For Twinkle Khanna, See Photo
- Sanyukta Kaza On Netflix's Love Per Square Foot and Editing For Digital Platforms