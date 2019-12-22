'Simple Google Search': Cong Cites Reports Disproving PM's 'No Detention Centers' Claim

New Delhi: In response to PM Modi's declaration earlier on Monda that "there are detention centres in India", Congress said that it wouldn't ake more than a simple internet search to prove the claim as false.

"Does PM Modi believe Indians can't do a simple Google search to fact-check his lies? Detention centres are extremely real and will continue to grow as long as this government is in power," the grand-old party posted through its Twitter handle.

The Congress in the post attached three reports, one that quoted Minister of State in the Home Ministry Nityanand Rai as saying that 28 had died in detention centres in Assam.

Despite, reports about detention centres being built in Karnataka, the Prime Minister in his speech in Delhi had said that there are no detention centres in India. "No Muslim is being sent to detention centres, nor are there any detention centres in India," he said.

Modi further decried that the Congress and 'urban Naxals' are spreading lies about the detention centres.

