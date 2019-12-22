Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

'Simple Google Search': Cong Cites Reports Disproving PM's 'No Detention Centers' Claim

The Congress in the Twitter post attached three reports, one that quoted Minister of State in the Home Ministry Nityanand Rai as saying that 28 had died in detention centres in Assam.

News18.com

Updated:December 22, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Simple Google Search': Cong Cites Reports Disproving PM's 'No Detention Centers' Claim
PM Narendra Modi during a rally in Delhi on Sunday.

New Delhi: In response to PM Modi's declaration earlier on Monda that "there are detention centres in India", Congress said that it wouldn't ake more than a simple internet search to prove the claim as false.

"Does PM Modi believe Indians can't do a simple Google search to fact-check his lies? Detention centres are extremely real and will continue to grow as long as this government is in power," the grand-old party posted through its Twitter handle.

The Congress in the post attached three reports, one that quoted Minister of State in the Home Ministry Nityanand Rai as saying that 28 had died in detention centres in Assam.

Despite, reports about detention centres being built in Karnataka, the Prime Minister in his speech in Delhi had said that there are no detention centres in India. "No Muslim is being sent to detention centres, nor are there any detention centres in India," he said.

Modi further decried that the Congress and 'urban Naxals' are spreading lies about the detention centres.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram