Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Simri Bakhtiarpur (सिमरी बख्तियारपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Saharsa district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saharsa. Simri Bakhtiarpur is part of 25. Khagaria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.2%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,30,502 eligible electors, of which 1,71,197 were male, 1,58,957 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,04,299 eligible electors, of which 1,58,987 were male, 1,45,310 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,44,826 eligible electors, of which 1,29,932 were male, 1,14,894 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Simri Bakhtiarpur in 2015 was 155. In 2010, there were 109.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Dinesh Chandra Yadav of JDU won in this seat by defeating Yusuf Salahuddin of LJP by a margin of 37,806 votes which was 22.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 47.52% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Arun Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Choudhry Mehboob Ali Kaisar of INC by a margin of 18,842 votes which was 14.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 44.07% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 76. Simri Bakhtiarpur Assembly segment of Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser won the Khagaria Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Khagaria Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Simri Bakhtiarpur are: Yusuf Salahuddin (RJD), Vinay Kumar Mishra (NCP), Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP), Sona Kumar (BSP), Upendra Sahani (RJSBP), Umesh Chandra Bharti (AMP), Zafar Alam (JAPL), Dhirendra Choudhary (AAM), Paras Paswan (BMP), Pintu Sharma (LJPS), Mukesh Sahani (VIP), Rajesh Kumar (LKSP), Sundaram (RPIA), Hashim (SMD P), Upendra Yadav (IND), Khagesh Kumar Sah (IND), Domi Sharma (IND), Tarun Kumar Jha (IND), Yogavir Roy (IND), Ritesh Ranjan (IND), Bandan Kumar Singh (IND), Sulendra Das (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.95%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.31%, while it was 53.79% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 338 polling stations in 76. Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 291. In 2010 there were 262 polling stations.

Extent:

76. Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Saharsa district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Simri Bakhtiarpur and Salkhua; Gram Panchayats Ghoghepur, Jhara, Aeina, Maheshi North, Maheshi South, Rajanpur, Sirwar and Naharwar of Mahishi Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Saharsa.

Simri Bakhtiarpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Simri Bakhtiarpur is 482.49 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Simri Bakhtiarpur is: 25°44'12.8"N 86°31'25.3"E.

