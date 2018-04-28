English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Simultaneous Polls Doable But Not This Year, Says Chief Election Commissioner
Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat has, however, ruled out early Lok Sabha polls in December this year with four other states citing paucity of time in getting “first level checks” in the VVPAT machines to be used in all future polls.
Image for representational purposes only.
New Delhi: As the debate over ‘one nation, one poll’ continues, the Election Commission says that it will be capable of holding simultaneous elections within “a few months” of legal changes made to existing framework.
Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat has, however, ruled out early Lok Sabha polls in December this year with four other states citing paucity of time in getting “first level checks” in the VVPAT machines to be used in all future polls.
“Machines have to be supplied till September end. It would not be possible to get first level check in such a short time,” Rawat told News18 in an exclusive interview.
Elections to four state assemblies, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chattisgarh will vote to elect a new government later this year for which VVPATS are to be deployed. The ECE, however, made it clear that the commission would be prepared to hold five state assembly elections with Lok Sabha polls slated for May 2019.
"Once the necessary changes are made in the Representation of People’s Act, not much time is required to hold simultaneous elections. We will then need to make arrangements for adequate EVM’s and Central Paramilitary Forces for the purpose," Rawat added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on numerous occasions underscored the need to hold simultaneous polls in the country to cut down on repeated election expenditure. The issue also found mention in President Ramnath Kovind’s address to the joint session of parliament earlier this year.
This month the Law commission of India has also deliberated on the issue in its last meeting in Delhi.
Also Watch
Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat has, however, ruled out early Lok Sabha polls in December this year with four other states citing paucity of time in getting “first level checks” in the VVPAT machines to be used in all future polls.
“Machines have to be supplied till September end. It would not be possible to get first level check in such a short time,” Rawat told News18 in an exclusive interview.
Elections to four state assemblies, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chattisgarh will vote to elect a new government later this year for which VVPATS are to be deployed. The ECE, however, made it clear that the commission would be prepared to hold five state assembly elections with Lok Sabha polls slated for May 2019.
"Once the necessary changes are made in the Representation of People’s Act, not much time is required to hold simultaneous elections. We will then need to make arrangements for adequate EVM’s and Central Paramilitary Forces for the purpose," Rawat added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on numerous occasions underscored the need to hold simultaneous polls in the country to cut down on repeated election expenditure. The issue also found mention in President Ramnath Kovind’s address to the joint session of parliament earlier this year.
This month the Law commission of India has also deliberated on the issue in its last meeting in Delhi.
Also Watch
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Joins Sanju Samson As Youngest Half Centurions in IPL
- All About Bo-Tai: Zorawar Kalra Breaks The Mold Again With New Contemporary Thai Restaurant And Bar
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU
- Nissan LEAF Becomes First All-Electric Car to Get New 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating [Video]
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Available in India Today At Rs 67,490: Here's All You Need To Know