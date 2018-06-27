English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Simultaneous Polls is Wishful Thinking: TRS Leader Vinod Kumar
Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik yesterday announced his party's support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.
File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: Though good, the idea of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies sounds to be a wishful thinking, and Indian democracy needs to attain enough maturity to embrace such a proposal, says senior Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader B Vinod Kumar.
The deputy floor leader of TRS in Lok Sabha, said his party's view is that the synchronised polls are good for the nation but a "drastic change" is needed in the Constitution to adopt the model.
"I think, it's a difficult task; all the political parties should agree, Parliament should agree, all the State Legislatures should agree," the Karimnagar Lok Sabha member told PTI.
Asked if he thought the simultaneous polls idea would remain an issue for debate and may not take off, Vinod Kumar said: "May be", and agreed that it's not a very practical proposition.
"Indian democracy should further mature itself to think on those lines (simultaneous polls)", he added.
"Yes, definitely it's a wishful thinking, (but) it's good".
Vinod Kumar spoke about practical difficulties in the event of dissolution of Lok Sabha and Assemblies for political reasons before the end of their term and related issues.
Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik yesterday announced his party's support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.
Also Watch
The deputy floor leader of TRS in Lok Sabha, said his party's view is that the synchronised polls are good for the nation but a "drastic change" is needed in the Constitution to adopt the model.
"I think, it's a difficult task; all the political parties should agree, Parliament should agree, all the State Legislatures should agree," the Karimnagar Lok Sabha member told PTI.
Asked if he thought the simultaneous polls idea would remain an issue for debate and may not take off, Vinod Kumar said: "May be", and agreed that it's not a very practical proposition.
"Indian democracy should further mature itself to think on those lines (simultaneous polls)", he added.
"Yes, definitely it's a wishful thinking, (but) it's good".
Vinod Kumar spoke about practical difficulties in the event of dissolution of Lok Sabha and Assemblies for political reasons before the end of their term and related issues.
Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik yesterday announced his party's support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona Needs Medical Help After Argentina Win Thriller
- Janhvi-Ishaan's High-Energy Track Zingaat From Dhadak Should Be On Your Playlist
- How Rajasthan Police is Using Social Media to Bust Fake News
- Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Hits Back at Salman for Making Remark Against Ranbir's Portrayal of Dutt