CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Joshimath#Budget2023
Home » News » India » Since Assuming Post in 2014, PM Modi Bearing Own Medical Expenses Without 'Single Rupee' From Govt: RTI
1-MIN READ

Since Assuming Post in 2014, PM Modi Bearing Own Medical Expenses Without 'Single Rupee' From Govt: RTI

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 14:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed the top post on May 26, 2014 (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed the top post on May 26, 2014 (PTI Photo)

The money of taxpayers is not being used for any personal work of PMO; this boosts our faith in governance, the RTI activist said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed the top post on May 26, 2014. Ever since, he has been bearing his own medical expenses, revealed an RTI report in response to an application filed by a Pune-based activist Prafful Sarda.

The reply states that there is no health expense spent on the Prime Minister maintained by the Prime Minister’s Office. According to the response, PM Modi has been bearing his own medical bills, without “a single rupee" from the the exchequer. Notably, Members of Parliament (MPs) and Union ministers are provided with numerous amenities but the PM isn’t among them.

The Prime Minister’s Office also took cognizance of the application and replied, “No medical expenditure has been incurred from 2014 till date on the Prime Minister." According to Times Now, the activist appreciated the response and said the prime minister is motivating 135 crore Indians.

“PM Modi ji did not only send out a strong message through Fit India movement but he is motivating 135 crore Indians to stay fit by setting an example himself," activist Prafful Sarda said.

RELATED NEWS

“The money of taxpayers is not being used for any personal work of PMO; this boosts our faith in governance. MPs and MLAs should also follow the same path by bearing their personal medical expenses on own if any," he further said.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. pm modi
  2. RTI
first published:January 09, 2023, 14:55 IST
last updated:January 09, 2023, 14:55 IST
Read More