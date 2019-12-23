Sindri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Anand Mahato of MCO Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

38. Sindri (सिंड्री), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Dhanbad (धनबाद) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Sindri is part of 7. Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.25% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 59.3%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.71%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,16,509 eligible electors, of which 1,67,989 were male, 1,48,512 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Sindri, there are 5641 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3065 are male, 2574 are female and 2 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1983 voters in the 80+ age category and 7900 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Sindri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME MCO -- -- Anand Mahato LEADING JMM -- -- Fulchand Mandal TMC -- -- Mukhtar Ahmed JVMP -- -- Ramesh Kumar Rahi BSP -- -- Ram Prashad Singh Shiv Sena -- -- Kartik Mahato AAP -- -- Deo Nath Singh LJP -- -- Shailendra Nath Dwivedi SP -- -- Hafizuddin Ansari AIFB -- -- Heera Lal Shankhavar IND -- -- Ashish Kumar IND -- -- Bishnu Mahato IND -- -- Rajesh Kumar Das BJP -- -- Indrajit Mahato AJSU -- -- Sadanand Mahato IND -- -- Prabhakar Kumar Choudhary

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,87,618 eligible electors, of which 1,54,103 were male, 1,33,515 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,56,466.

Sindri has an elector sex ratio of 884.06.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Fulchand Mandal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the MCO candidate by a margin of 6548 votes which was 3.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.99% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JVM won in this seat by defeating the MCO candidate by a margin of 3,760 votes which was 2.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 28.54% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 38. Sindri Assembly segment of Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. Dhanbad Parliament seat was won by BJP's Pashupati Nath Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 22 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.3%, while it was 54.71% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 426 polling stations in 38. Sindri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 347.

Extent: 38. Sindri constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhanbad district of Jharkhand: Sindri, Baliapur and Gobindpur police stations in Dhanbad Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sindri is: 23.7901 86.5083.

