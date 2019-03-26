English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai-Singapore Flight With 263 Passengers on Board Receives Bomb Threat
However, the flight landed safely at Singapore's Changi International Airport on Tuesday morning around 8 am local time, the airline added.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A Singapore Airlines flight heading from Mumbai to Singapore with 263 passengers on board Tuesday received a bomb threat, the carrier said. However, the flight landed safely at Singapore's Changi International Airport on Tuesday morning around 8 am local time, the airline added.
"Singapore Airlines confirms there was a bomb threat concerning SQ423 operating from Mumbai to Singapore. The aircraft arrived in Singapore on 26 March, 2019, at about 0800hrs (local time).
"There were 263 passengers on board. We are assisting the authorities with their investigations and regret that we are unable to provide further details," a statement issued by the airline said. The flight had departed from Mumbai airport around 11.50 am on Monday.
