LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mumbai-Singapore Flight With 263 Passengers on Board Receives Bomb Threat

However, the flight landed safely at Singapore's Changi International Airport on Tuesday morning around 8 am local time, the airline added.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai-Singapore Flight With 263 Passengers on Board Receives Bomb Threat
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Singapore Airlines flight heading from Mumbai to Singapore with 263 passengers on board Tuesday received a bomb threat, the carrier said. However, the flight landed safely at Singapore's Changi International Airport on Tuesday morning around 8 am local time, the airline added.

"Singapore Airlines confirms there was a bomb threat concerning SQ423 operating from Mumbai to Singapore. The aircraft arrived in Singapore on 26 March, 2019, at about 0800hrs (local time).

"There were 263 passengers on board. We are assisting the authorities with their investigations and regret that we are unable to provide further details," a statement issued by the airline said. The flight had departed from Mumbai airport around 11.50 am on Monday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram