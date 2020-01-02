Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Singapore-bound IndiGo Flight Diverted to Nagpur on New Year’s Day Due to Oil Leak

Several passengers took to social media to complain that they were stuck at the airport and not given proper information.

News18.com

Updated:January 2, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Singapore-bound IndiGo Flight Diverted to Nagpur on New Year’s Day Due to Oil Leak
Image for representation.

Mumbai: A Singapore-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur on Wednesday due to oil leakage mid-air, the airline has confirmed, adding that the aircraft was sent for technical inspection.

"Flight 6E 19, from Mumbai to Singapore had to be diverted to Nagpur due to a suspected oil leak. The aircraft is currently undergoing technical inspection", the airline said. The passengers were thereafter sent to their destination after a new aircraft was arranged.

"An alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers and it took off with a delay of over five hours. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers." IndiGo said.

Several passengers took to social media to complain that they were stuck at the airport and not given proper information. “4+ hours after an emergency landing in Nagpur and Indigo still hasn’t moved the passengers to the new aircraft. What a way to spend the new year,” tweeted a user identified as Chintan.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, a senior DGCA official said, “A discrepancy of 800 kgs of fuel was noticed and overweight landing was carried out. On inspection, no fuel leak was found. However, the right centre tank transfer valve was found stuck in an open position due to which fuel discrepancy happened.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram