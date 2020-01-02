Singapore-bound IndiGo Flight Diverted to Nagpur on New Year’s Day Due to Oil Leak

Mumbai: A Singapore-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur on Wednesday due to oil leakage mid-air, the airline has confirmed, adding that the aircraft was sent for technical inspection.

"Flight 6E 19, from Mumbai to Singapore had to be diverted to Nagpur due to a suspected oil leak. The aircraft is currently undergoing technical inspection", the airline said. The passengers were thereafter sent to their destination after a new aircraft was arranged.

"An alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers and it took off with a delay of over five hours. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers." IndiGo said.

Several passengers took to social media to complain that they were stuck at the airport and not given proper information. “4+ hours after an emergency landing in Nagpur and Indigo still hasn’t moved the passengers to the new aircraft. What a way to spend the new year,” tweeted a user identified as Chintan.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, a senior DGCA official said, “A discrepancy of 800 kgs of fuel was noticed and overweight landing was carried out. On inspection, no fuel leak was found. However, the right centre tank transfer valve was found stuck in an open position due to which fuel discrepancy happened.”

