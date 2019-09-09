Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Singapore Govt Says it is Waiting for Jagan's Decision over Amaravati

Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said, 'We are Closely Monitoring recent developments in Amaravati. Thecurrent state government can review previous govt’s Amaravati Development Project Plan.'

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:September 9, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Singapore Govt Says it is Waiting for Jagan's Decision over Amaravati
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Loading...

Amaravati: The Government of Singapore reacted to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to drop Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said, “ We are Closely Monitoring recent developments in Amaravati. Thecurrent state government can review previous govt’s Amaravati Development Project Plan. Singapore Consortium briefed us about it and we are waiting for the CM's decision. At the same time, we are examining the effect of the review also. Every govt has the right to review projects.”

Earlier, the Naidu government had inked pacts with Singapore Consortium for Start-up Area development in Amaravati. Amarvati Development Corporation and Singapore Amaravati Investment Holdings Limited, which together constitute the Amaravati Development Partners (ADP), signed the Concession Agreement and development Agreement (CADA) and the Shareholders Agreement for the development of 6.84 Sq km area (1691 acres) in three phases over the next 15 years.

The Singapore Consortium will have 52 percent and ADC 48 percent stake in ADP, which will take up development projects in 656 acres in the first phase in the five years.

After recent Krishna river inundated low-lying areas, the Jagan government planned to de-centralise the Capital development by establishing regional planning boards. The State govt is planning to develop Kadapa, Vizianagaram, Kakinada and Guntur in equivalence to Amaravathi Capital Region. The Chief Minister has also briefed his plans to Union Home Minister Amit shah during his recent Delhi Visit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram