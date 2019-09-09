Singapore Govt Says it is Waiting for Jagan's Decision over Amaravati

Amaravati: The Government of Singapore reacted to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to drop Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said, “ We are Closely Monitoring recent developments in Amaravati. Thecurrent state government can review previous govt’s Amaravati Development Project Plan. Singapore Consortium briefed us about it and we are waiting for the CM's decision. At the same time, we are examining the effect of the review also. Every govt has the right to review projects.”

Earlier, the Naidu government had inked pacts with Singapore Consortium for Start-up Area development in Amaravati. Amarvati Development Corporation and Singapore Amaravati Investment Holdings Limited, which together constitute the Amaravati Development Partners (ADP), signed the Concession Agreement and development Agreement (CADA) and the Shareholders Agreement for the development of 6.84 Sq km area (1691 acres) in three phases over the next 15 years.

The Singapore Consortium will have 52 percent and ADC 48 percent stake in ADP, which will take up development projects in 656 acres in the first phase in the five years.

After recent Krishna river inundated low-lying areas, the Jagan government planned to de-centralise the Capital development by establishing regional planning boards. The State govt is planning to develop Kadapa, Vizianagaram, Kakinada and Guntur in equivalence to Amaravathi Capital Region. The Chief Minister has also briefed his plans to Union Home Minister Amit shah during his recent Delhi Visit.

