Singapore Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases

Singapore: Singapore reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including five imported cases and a foreign work pass holder from the community area, taking the conronavirus tally to 57,685 cases, according to official data. All imported cases have been placed on ‘stay-home notice’ (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said.

Of the new cases, 14 were from the dormitories of foreign workers which have emerged as major virus hotspots. On Friday, eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals. Now, the number of recovered patients stands at 57,341, 268 patients are recuperating in community care facilities and 29 people are in hospital.

Two imported cases reported on Friday were from India and the Philippines. They had arrived in the island nation on September 13. They have been placed on 14-day SHN. Officials said migrant workers living in dormitories will now undergo a more targeted quarantine to minimise work disruption.

Workers will be quarantined by levels or sections instead of entire blocks being locked down, the Ministry of Manpower had said on Friday. Workers, who have recovered 150 days ago, would not be quarantined any further, the ministry said.

Authorities are also planning to ease restrictions from October 1. Large cinema halls with more than 300 seats will be allowed to have up to three zones of a maximum of 50 patrons each, reported Channel News Asia. Smaller cinema halls will be permitted to seat 50 per cent of their original capacity or maintain a limit of upto 50 patrons per hall. All theatres will have to adhere to COVID-19 safe management norms.

Restrictions on religious services and wedding receptions will be eased from October 3. Upto 100 attendees will be allowed at worship services and weddings, the current limit is of 50 people.

