Singapore Reports Lowest Daily Coronavirus Cases At 10

Singapore: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the lowest daily new infections recorded since March 12 when there were nine cases. Singapore’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 57,794. The 10 new cases included one in the community and five imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

The sole community case involves a foreigner on a work pass. The five imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

The rest were foreign workers living in dormitories. So far, 57,512 COVID-19 patients have recovered. The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day in the past two weeks.

Singapore as had 27 deaths from COVID-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

