Singapore, Thailand Now Open for Indians: Here's a List of Other Intl Destinations for Travellers

As more countries are easing travel restrictions for India, the list of destinations where vaccinated Indians can travel is expanding. In announcements made over the past few days, Singapore is the latest country that has relaxed its restrictions for Indians. Thailand did the same on Friday.

The two Southeast Asian countries have announced the removal of India and five other South Asian countries from their travel restriction list they continue to adjust border measures in response to the global Covid-19 situation.

ALSO READ | Singapore Removes India, 5 Other South Asian Nations from Travel Restriction List

Here is a list of countries where Indians can travel:

United States

The Joe Biden-led US government eased Covid-related travel restrictions on 33 countries, including India. Travellers will have to produce a negative Covid PCR report from a sample taken no more than three days before the date of departure. Further guidelines for unvaccinated individuals are yet to be declared. There was a ban on travel to the US 18 months that crippled the tourism industry.

Canada

Canada lifted the ban on commercial passenger flights from India and the first flight to Toronto from Delhi left on September 22. Passengers travelling from Delhi must carry an RT-PCR report for a test done 18 hours before the boarding time. Flights resumed after four months.

Thailand

Thailand had in September reopened its doors to Indian travellers under the “Phuket sandbox" programme. However, Indians do not feature in its list of quarantine-free visitors. Therefore, for now, Indian travellers will still have to undergo quarantine upon their arrival in the country, in an accredited hotel for at least 7 nights before traveling to other cities and provinces in Thailand.

Under the “sandbox" programme, unvaccinated travelers entering Thailand by air will be required to undergo a mandatory quarantine of at least 10 days in a designated hotel in Bangkok, the Thailand Embassy said in a release, adding that unvaccinated children must quarantine for 10 days including their parents who must also quarantine for 10 days regardless of vaccination status.

rules on Friday for its quarantine-free reopening to visitors from 45 countries, in an effort to revive an economy struggling to recover from the collapse of its vital tourism sector. The list includes nations like Canada, Singapore and China. However, India does not figure in it.

Singapore

Singapore on Saturday announced the removal of India and five other South Asian countries from its travel restriction list as the island-state continues to adjust border measures in response to the global Covid-19 situation. All travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from Wednesday, the health ministry said.

However, travellers from these countries will be subjected to the tightest of border measures, which involve a 10-day, stay-home notice period at a dedicated facility, it said. The ministry said in a release that it has reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the six South Asian countries it was previously closed off to.

United Kingdom

The UK government included India in its “amber" list that mandates a set of testing and quarantine requirements. For now, Serum Institute-manufactured Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are not recognised by the country.

Germany

Germany removed the entry ban for travellers from India and reclassified India to “high (Covid) incidence areas”, from the higher travel restriction level of “virus variant areas”.

Turkey

The Turkish Embassy exempted fully vaccinated Indians from mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Italy

Italy announced that Indians, who are vaccinated with Covishield, are eligible for Green Pass and are eligible to travel.

Nepal

Fully vaccinated Indians need no quarantine requirement in Nepal. Indian travellers can also enter Nepal via road and get a visa-on-arrival, but they need to fill an online departure form.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had relaxed travel guidelines and COVID protocols for travellers from India ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Spain

Visitors from India who are fully vaccinated with Covishield and children under 12 years of age can travel to Spain. But, they must have a Schengen visa or apply for a Spanish visa through the online visa application centre.

Kenya

Kenya has opened up for Indians for travel. The ban on passenger flights from India was revoked after a brief period of suspension since May this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.