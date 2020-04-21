Singapore to Extend Partial Lockdown By Four Weeks Until June 1
The measures, which include the closures of most workplaces and schools, were initially set to run from April 7 until May 4.
A man wearing a protective face mask fumigates outside of S11 Punggol dormitory, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Singapore, 2020. Ministry of Manpower Singapore/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Singapore: Singapore has extended by four weeks until June 1 a partial lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections in the city-state, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday.
