Singapore to Extend Partial Lockdown By Four Weeks Until June 1

Singapore: Singapore has extended by four weeks until June 1 a partial lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections in the city-state, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday.

The measures, which include the closures of most workplaces and schools, were initially set to run from April 7 until May 4.

