Singaporean Man Charged Over Racially Aggravated Attack Against Indian-origin Woman

A Singaporean man accused of kicking a 55-year-old Indian-origin woman in the chest in May was charged here with committing a racially aggravated attack and hurting her racial feelings, according to a media report. Wong Xing Fong, 30, allegedly kicked private tutor Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai in the chest with his right leg on May 7, The Straits Times reported.

The Singaporean man is also accused of using vulgar words to hurl racially charged insults at Nita. He was charged on Friday with one count each of wounding her racial feelings and committing a racially aggravated attack. This case made the headlines earlier this year after the mother of two adult children said that she was attacked while brisk walking.

She said she had lowered her mask below her nose to prevent breathlessness as she was walking fast, dressed in a sleeveless top and track pants. A man shouted at her to wear her mask over her nose.

When he started verbally abusing her even after she explained that she was exercising, she decided to walk away. But he ran towards her and gave her a "flying kick". Nita, who sustained scratches on her arms and hands when she fell, filed a police report.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and several other ministers later denounced the attack in separate Facebook posts on May 10. Wong's pre-trial conference will be held on October 8.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to another person in a racially aggravated attack, he can be jailed for up to 4.5 years and fined up to 7,500 Singapore dollars. If convicted of wounding another person's racial feelings, Wong can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

