Singer KK Dies After Performing Live Concert in Kolkata

Popular singer KK, who had sung several blockbuster Bollywood songs, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night. The singer was in the West Bengal capital to perform a programme when he felt unwell. He was rushed to CMRI Hospital, where he was declared dead. The post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday.

Sources cited heart attack as the reason behind the singer’s death. KK felt unwell after performing a live concert at the city’s famous Nazrul Manch. He collapsed soon after and breathed his last.

KK, one of the most versatile singers in the film industry, had sung several hit songs in Bollywood films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Om Shanti Om, Jannat, among others.

