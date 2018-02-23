English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singer Papon In Trouble for Kissing Minor Contestant in Reality Show; Issues Statement
Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan has requested NCPCR to initiate an inquiry against the singer, Angarag Papon Mahanta, and said minor girls are unsafe while participating in such reality television shows.
New Delhi: A Supreme Court lawyer has moved the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights against singer Angarag Papon Mahanta, accusing him of sexually assaulting a minor girl.
Runa Bhuyan has requested the child rights body to initiate an inquiry against the singer and said minor girls are unsafe while participating in such reality television shows.
“The video was shot where the kids participating in a reality show Voice of India Kids 2018 are seemed to involve in some fun activities with the crew member of the show along with singer Angarag Papon Mahanta who is also a jury member of the show,” she said.
“Surprisingly, though there are number of minor girls present inside the van, not a single female member of the crew is seen to be present. I am shocked to see the behavior of Papon towards the minor girl where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the said girl. I am concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girls participating in reality shows across India,” she added.
The complaint to NCPCR states that singer has committed “sexual assault on the minor girl” and therefore an inquiry must be ordered into the incident.
The commission has also been requested to “spell out proper guidelines to protect children from such untoward incident/sexual assault in reality shows across India.”
A video was uploaded on Papon’s official Facebook page in which the singer was seen applying colour on a female contestant’s face and kissing her. The complainant found the act objectionable. Papon is a judge in singing reality show ‘Voice of India Kids’.
The singer has since issued the following statement:
February 23, 2018
Edited by: Ashish Yechury
