Singhu Murder Victim's Kin Demand CBI Probe, Govt Job

Singhu border lynching victim Lakhbir Singh’s family on Thursday demanded a CBI probe, a government job and a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs.

Lakhbir’s family wife, daughter, brother and father went to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence but as he was unavailable, they met the staff of the Home Minister and put forth their demands.

The staff assured the family that their demands will be conveyed to the Home Minister.

Lakhbir’s family had earlier met the National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla on October 25 in the national capital.

After meeting the victim’s family, Sampla had said that the Commission has taken cognisance of the issue, compensation will be disbursed and a case will be registered under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

“We will ensure that the kin of victims will be provided employment and compensation," Sampla added.

The Punjab Government has already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations levelled by Lakhbir’s family that he was lured to the Singhu border, the site of the farmers’ protest, by unknown people.

After ordering a SIT probe, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa had said that Additional Director General of Police Varinder Kumar would head the SIT, comprising Firozpur Range DIG Inderbir Singh and Tarn Taran SSP Harvinder Singh Virk.

Lakhbir was brutally murdered allegedly by Nihangs on charges of sacrilege of their holy book, the Sarbloh Granth.

Lakhbir was a resident of Cheema Khurd village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab and is survived by his wife Jaspreet Kaur and three children.

