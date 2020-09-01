Single-Day Spike of 69,921 Coronavirus Cases Pushes India Close to 37 Lakh-Mark, Over 800 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

With 69,921 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's Covid-19 tally mounted to 36,91,166, while recoveries surged to 28,39,882 on Tuesday pushing the recovery rate to 76.94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 65,288 with 819 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.77 per cent. There are 7,85,996 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.29 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4,33,24,834 samples have been tested up to August 31 with 10,16,920 samples being tested on Monday.

.