Single-Dose of Vaccine Enough For COVID Recovered People, Says BHU Research

Scientists at the Banaras Hindu University in a research on Covid-19 vaccines have found out that a single dose of vaccine is enough for those who have recovered from the disease.

The findings have come out at a time when the government has advised in its guidelines to those who have recovered from the Covid-19 infections to wait for three months to get the jab.

Currently, people are being given two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as a part of the ongoing pan-India vaccination drive.

Varanasi | Banaras Hindu University researchers claim single dose of vaccine enough for COVID recovered patients

The group of researchers led by Professor Gyaneshwar Chaubey of BHU’s genetics department conducted a pilot study on 20 people consisting of those who have recovered from the infection and those who had not contracted the disease.

Prof Chaubey said that the researchers studied the effect of vaccines on Covid recovered and non-infected people. It was found that antibodies in recovered people get developed in the first week whereas in non-infected people developed the antibodies in 3-4 weeks. Those who recovered also developed antibodies after the first dose of the vaccine.

He has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the research findings that can help to overcome vaccine shortage.

While only 90% of non-infected people developed antibodies after 3-4 weeks.

According to the latest update from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has administered 22,41,09,448 doses of vaccine so far.

Amid demand for COVID-19 vaccines globally, the Central government on Thursday said it would not be right to talk about the supply of jabs to foreign countries at the present as India is currently ramping up its domestic production for its own ongoing inoculation programme.

