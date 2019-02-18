English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Single Emergency Helpline Number '112' to be Launched in 16 States, UTs on Tuesday
To access the emergency services, a person can dial 112 on a phone or press the power button of a smart phone three times quickly to send a panic call to the Emergency Response Centre.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Sixteen states and Union territories will on Tuesday join a pan-India network of the single emergency helpline number '112' on which immediate assistance can be sought by people, the Home Ministry said Monday.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh will launch various initiatives for women safety here on Tuesday.
These include the launch of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) in 16 states and UTs and Mumbai city; the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) and the safe city implementation monitoring portal.
The 16 states and UTs are Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, a home ministry statement said.
The ERSS is an integration of police (100), fire (101), health (108) and women (1090) helpline numbers to provide emergency services through the single number '112'.
To access the emergency services, a person can dial 112 on a phone or press the power button of a smart phone three times quickly to send a panic call to the Emergency Response Centre (ERC). In case of a normal phone, a long press of the '5' or '9' key will activate the panic call function, a home ministry official said.
People can also log onto the ERSS' website for the state and lodge emergency Email or send SOS alert to state ERC. They can use '112' India mobile app, which is available free on Google Playstore and Apple store.
The single number for various emergency services, which is similar to the '911' in the US, will be gradually rolled out across the country, the official said.
The home minister will also launch the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO).
The ITSSO is meant for law enforcement agencies in the country.
The system is an online module available to law enforcement agencies at all levels -- national, state, district and police station -- and allows the state to undertake real-time monitoring and management for completion of investigation in rape cases in two months.
It leverages the existing CCTNS data base, which covers nearly 15,000 police stations in the country. The ITSSO would greatly strengthen States ability for analytics and prognosis for timely investigation and prosecution in rape cases.
The safe city implementation monitoring (SCIM) portal will instil a sense of security in women in metro cities.
The government has identified eight cities for implementation of safe city projects in first phase at a cost of Rs 2,919 crore.
The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. The projects are funded under Nirbhaya Fund scheme.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh will launch various initiatives for women safety here on Tuesday.
These include the launch of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) in 16 states and UTs and Mumbai city; the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) and the safe city implementation monitoring portal.
The 16 states and UTs are Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, a home ministry statement said.
The ERSS is an integration of police (100), fire (101), health (108) and women (1090) helpline numbers to provide emergency services through the single number '112'.
To access the emergency services, a person can dial 112 on a phone or press the power button of a smart phone three times quickly to send a panic call to the Emergency Response Centre (ERC). In case of a normal phone, a long press of the '5' or '9' key will activate the panic call function, a home ministry official said.
People can also log onto the ERSS' website for the state and lodge emergency Email or send SOS alert to state ERC. They can use '112' India mobile app, which is available free on Google Playstore and Apple store.
The single number for various emergency services, which is similar to the '911' in the US, will be gradually rolled out across the country, the official said.
The home minister will also launch the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO).
The ITSSO is meant for law enforcement agencies in the country.
The system is an online module available to law enforcement agencies at all levels -- national, state, district and police station -- and allows the state to undertake real-time monitoring and management for completion of investigation in rape cases in two months.
It leverages the existing CCTNS data base, which covers nearly 15,000 police stations in the country. The ITSSO would greatly strengthen States ability for analytics and prognosis for timely investigation and prosecution in rape cases.
The safe city implementation monitoring (SCIM) portal will instil a sense of security in women in metro cities.
The government has identified eight cities for implementation of safe city projects in first phase at a cost of Rs 2,919 crore.
The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. The projects are funded under Nirbhaya Fund scheme.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana Pens a Heartfelt Poem for CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Reveals She Wants to Date This Celebrity
- Perks for Oscars 2019 Nominees: Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger
- Australian Couple Grows Human-Sized Cabbage After 9 Months of Hard Work, Eats Coleslaw for Two Weeks
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Dishtv, Sun Direct and Tata Sky Try to Reduce NCF Burden on Subscribers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results