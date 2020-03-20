Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Single Male Parents to Get Child Care Leave in Railways from April: Piyush Goyal

The Railways minister said parents can avail leave of one year with full pay and another year with 80% pay under the scheme.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2020, 7:47 PM IST
Single Male Parents to Get Child Care Leave in Railways from April: Piyush Goyal
Representative Image.

New Delhi: The Railways will implement the government's policy of providing leave to single male parents from April in order to promote gender justice and equality.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said as per the government's policy single male railway employees can get two years' leave to take care of their minor children.

"We have decided that single male railway servant can avail leave under the scheme from April onwards," he told the House. "The Railways provides child care leave to women employees to take care of their minor children at birth or upto 18 years of age."

He said parents can avail leave of one year with full pay and another year with 80% pay under the scheme.

The Central government had on December 11, 2018 taken the decision to allow single male parents to avail of child care leave and Railways is implementing this from April this year, the minister informed the members.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

