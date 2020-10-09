Single-ticket System to Facilitate Tourism in Varanasi Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department is preparing to give a better experience to tourists in Varanasi during the pandemic.

All the venues where entry is allowed only after purchasing their tickets, will now be accessed with just a single ticket.

In this regard, the department is finalizing ties with Archeological Survey of India, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre, royalties of erstwhile Kashi kingdom, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, cruise service providers and others.

Such tickets will not only be sold through travel agencies across the globe, but also online to individuals.

According to Divisional Commissioner, Deepak Agrawal, "The single-ticket facility will ensure hassle-free entry of tourists at all those places where entry is given only after purchase of tickets. The introduction of the facility is in its final stage. Platform for booking e-tickets with barcodes is being developed by the tourism department."

The two museums of ASI in Varanasi-one at Sarnath and the other at Maan Mahal near Dashaswamedh Ghat-will be included in the single-ticket facility as soon as it is introduced.

Similarly, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre and Kashi Vishwanath temple, including its aartis, will be linked to the service.

Ramnagar Fort, a private property, and cruise service, which is being operated by a private company, have also agreed to get linked with the new system.

The light and sound show at Sarnath and water parks would also avail the new service, said the Commissioner.

He further said that the tourists will be able to book this ticket at the time of online reservation or travel agent-facilitated reservation. The price of the ticket will be concessional and affordable even for budget tourists. It will help save the time of tourists which is wasted in queues to purchase separate tickets at the different places they visit.

The tourism department is likely to complete all the required exercises in this regard by year-end.

The tourism industry expects improvement in the sector soon. With relaxation in movement of buses and trains, pilgrims have started to arrive in good numbers, as was evident during Pitrapaksha. With Navratri, the footfalls are expected to increase further.

According to Joint Director (Tourism) Avinash Mishra, Varanasi had registered 68 lakh tourists, including over three lakh foreigners, in 2019. The sector had suffered a setback due the pandemic this year.