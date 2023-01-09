'Sinking' Hill Towns: Amid Panic in Joshimath, Experts Say Uttarkashi & Nainital Under Threat As Well

Uttarakhand’s Joshimath has been declared a landslide-subsidence zone and over 60 families living in uninhabitable houses in the sinking town have been evacuated to temporary relief centers. With “sinking" concerns looming large in Joshimath, some experts have warned that other prominent hilly areas like Uttarkashi and Nainital are also facing a similar risk.

Hilly cities always see a huge footfall of tourists, as well as construction works. Since they are situated in the Himalayas, they also undergo extreme weather conditions like rainfall, floods and landslides.

Several studies have proven in the past the human activity is the primary contributor in cases of land subsidence, wherein cracks can be seen in buildings and homes. In Joshimath too, the land underneath is moving because of weak foundation and enhanced toe erosion due to the incessant rainfall and floods in the recent past, an India Today report said.

Landslide threat surrounds Nainital, Uttarkashi

Since Nainital and Uttarkashi also witness human activity in terms of tourist footfall and unchecked spate of construction, experts now believe that they are also facing the threat of a possible sinking or land subsidence.

A study released late last year identified the vulnerability of the town by analysing the 2009 Balia Nala Landslide. Nainital is situated in the Kumaun Lesser Himalaya and a 2016 report indicates that half of the area of the township is covered with debris generated by landslides.

“What we are seeing in Joshimath, can very easily and soon replicate in Nainital, Uttarkashi and Champawat, which are highly prone to seismic activity," the study notes.

The study says that in cases of a landslide the slope pattern seems to be the fundamental factor for the catastrophe. Secondly, rock types also play a very dominant role in the mass movements followed by the tectonic set-up of the area.

Unchecked construction work, a key cause

Unchecked construction work also plays a big role in causing land subsidence. In Joshimath too, the people have blamed the NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project for their woes.

The residents are demanding that the state government should make it clear for them if Joshimath is habitable. They said if not then the government should take their land and homes and rehabilitate them elsewhere.

High-tech engineering to deal with land subsidence

The Main Central Thrust (MCT-2) is a geological fault where the Indian Plate pushes under the Eurasian Plate along the Himalayas. Humans cannot do much once such a geological activity is triggered. The study notes that one is left with only a few options and the most important choice is to treat such disasters by using very high-tech engineering.

