To tackle Uttarakhand’s Joshimath crisis, clear tasks have been given to a team of experts from seven central institutions after a top-level review by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday evening.

The top priority is to shift people from dangerous areas over a stretch of 350 meters in Joshimath to safe locations, including making pre-fabricated houses for these people.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) will assist the state government in forming a strategy for this, and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will help design the pre-fabricated houses for the rescued people.

Another priority is identifying the source of the leakage of water in the city, for which the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) has been roped in. The water erupted from the ground last week and is believed to be linked to the cracks appearing in the ground and various buildings in Joshimath.

Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will, meanwhile, assess the soil strength in Joshimath. They have already taken samples of the leaking water from various locations.

“All seven institutions should work closely with the state of Uttarakhand in the spirit of whole of government approach, a clear time-bound reconstruction plan must be prepared, continuous seismic monitoring must be done and a risk sensitive urban development plan for Joshimath should also be developed,” the PMO has said in a statement.

The continuous seismic monitoring will be done by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), which may set up sensors for the same and also conduct a geo-physical study. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will also work in this direction in Joshimath.

The PMO has also directed that immediate efforts should be to arrest the deterioration in the situation through practical measures that may be feasible.

Secretary Border Management and Members of NDMA are visiting Uttarakhand on Monday to assess the situation.

CM Pushkar Dhami has already directed evacuation of people from the dangerous zones. There are over 600 houses which are affected and the government could take a call on their demolition based on the report of the experts.

