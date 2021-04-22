Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Sends SOS to Delhi Govt, Says Only 5 Hours of Oxygen Left

The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday sent an SOS to the Delhi government, saying there is only five hours of oxygen left at the facility, and requested that it be replenished urgently. “At 8 pm, the oxygen in store at the hospital was for five hours for peripheral use till 1 am and less for high flow use. Need urgent oxygen supplies," an official of the hospital said.

There are 510 coronavirus patients, including 142 patients on high flow oxygen support, admitted in the hospital located in central Delhi. “The hospital is in touch with the agencies. Need urgent supplies," the official said.

Earlier in the day, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) had said their oxygen stock could last till 10 am on Friday. “Many more patients with high flow need got admitted to the hospital. Almost 40 patients are extra," the official said.

Several small hospitals in the city struggled to replenish oxygen supply for coronavirus patients on Thursday, even as some big healthcare facilities received fresh stock. The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday night ordered the Centre to “forthwith" provide oxygen by whatever means to hospitals here facing shortage of the gas in treating serious COVID-19 patients, observing it seems human life is not important for the state.

The central government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, assured the court that it will facilitate supply of the increased allocation of 480 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi and the same will reach the national capital without any obstructions. However, several private hospitals complained their suppliers have not been responding to calls, forcing them to use their back up.

