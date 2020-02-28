Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Sir John Tenniel: The British Artist Honoured by Google Doodle Today

Sir John Tenniel worked as political cartoonist and graphic humorist. Tenniel is best remembered for his illustration in Lewis Carroll’s classic “Alice in Wonderland” series. However, it was the first and last time he had accepted an illustration job.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 28, 2020, 10:19 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sir John Tenniel: The British Artist Honoured by Google Doodle Today
A screen grab of Friday's google doodle.

February 28 marks the 200th birth anniversary of British illustrator and artist, Sir John Tenniel.

Born in 1820, in London, Tenniel worked as political cartoonist and graphic humorist. Tenniel is best remembered for his illustration in Lewis Carroll’s classic “Alice in Wonderland” series. However, it was the first and last time he had accepted an illustration job.

Here are some interesting facts about Sir John Tenniel

1. John Tenniel’s father was a dancing-master and taught Tenniel dancing, fencing, riding and much more.

2. Tenniel lost the vision in his right eye during a fencing accident with his father at 20. But he never revealed the injury to his father.

3. Tenniel had a photographic memory or eidetic memory, which is the ability to recall an image from memory after seeing it for only one time.

4. He had his paintings first exhibited when he was only 16.

5. In 1893, Tenniel was granted a knighthood for his political cartoons at Punch Magazine, as well as for his illustrations in the two books by Carroll.

6. Lewis Carroll’s relationship with Tenniel albeit successful but strained. Tenniel was upset as Carroll would not give him freedom to realize his creative vision, while Carroll was frustrated with Tenniel’s criticism about his manuscript.

7. Refusing to illustrate a proposed chapter in Through the Looking-Glass, Tenniel had said, “A wasp in a wig is altogether beyond the appliances of art”.

8. Due to overwork, his left eye was failing him. But he continued to paint until he was completely blind.

9. Tenniel died on February 25, 1914, when he was 93.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram