Siroda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 82.66%, which is -4.76% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Subhash Ankush Shirodkar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Siroda results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.22 Siroda (Shiroda) (सिरोदा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Siroda is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 29,298 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,235 were male and 15,063 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Siroda in 2022 is: 1,058 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28,265 eligible electors, of which 13,763 were male,14,502 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,030 eligible electors, of which 12,784 were male, 13,246 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Siroda in 2017 was 7. In 2012, there were 7 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Subhash Ankush Shirodkar of INC won in this seat defeating Mahadev Narayan Naik of BJP by a margin of 4,870 which was 19.78% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.31% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mahadev Narayan Naik of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Subhash Ankush Shirodkar of INC by a margin of 2,262 votes which was 9.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.15% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 22 Siroda Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Siroda are: Subhash Shirodkar (BJP), Sanket Naik Mule (MGP), Mahadev Naik (AAP), Subhash Prabhudesai (NCP), Tukaram Borkar (INC), Mukesh Naik (SBPA), Snehalo Gracias (IND), Shailesh Naik (RGP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.66%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 87.42%, while it was 88.3% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Siroda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.22 Siroda Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 45. In 2012, there were 42 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.22 Siroda comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Betora, 2. Borim, 3. Shiroda and 4. Panchawadi in Ponda Taluka.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Siroda constituency, which are: Nuvem, Curtorim, Cuncolim, Curchorem, Marcaim, Ponda, Valpoi, Sanvordem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Siroda is approximately 118 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Siroda is: 15°20’58.6"N 74°03’01.4"E.

