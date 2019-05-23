Take the pledge to vote

Sirsa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sirsa (सिरसा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
Sirsa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sirsa (सिरसा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Sirsa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.19% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Sirsa is 68.25%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Charanjeet Singh of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,15,736 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 39.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Ashok Tanwar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 35,499 votes which was 3.62% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.35% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.

Sirsa Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
149335
48.17%
Sunita Duggal
INC
107901
34.80%
Ashok Tanwar
JNKP
21085
6.80%
Nirmal Singh Malri
INLD
17416
5.62%
Charanjeet Singh Rori
BSP
4167
1.34%
Janak Raj Atwal
IND
1692
0.55%
Rajender Sirsa
Nota
1280
0.41%
Nota
IND
1145
0.37%
Vinod Kumar Sirkiband (Gihara)
IND
895
0.29%
Kashmir Chand Oad
SHS
833
0.27%
Ankur Gill
PPI(D)
629
0.20%
Dr. Rajesh Mehandia
IND
516
0.17%
Surajmal Athwal
BMP
452
0.15%
Brij Pal Balmiki
RLKP
432
0.14%
Angrej Singh Alahi
PSP(L)
393
0.13%
Hira Singh Hanspur
RMPOI
391
0.13%
Rajesh Chaubara
IND
351
0.11%
Deepak
IND
333
0.11%
Dalip Luna
BSCP
320
0.10%
Jaswant
IND
266
0.09%
Surender Kumar
IND
214
0.07%
Virender Singh

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.04% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.94% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sirsa was: Charanjeet Singh (INLD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,86,303 men, 7,74,254 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sirsa Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Sirsa is: 29.5833 75.0833

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सिरसा, हरियाणा (Hindi); সিরসা, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); सिरसा, हरयाणा (Marathi); સિરસા, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); சிர்சா, ஹரியானா (Tamil); సిర్సా, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಸಿರ್ಸಾ, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); സിർസ, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

