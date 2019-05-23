Sirsa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Sunita Duggal BJP Sunita Duggal LEADING

Sirsa Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 149335 48.17% Sunita Duggal Leading INC 107901 34.80% Ashok Tanwar JNKP 21085 6.80% Nirmal Singh Malri INLD 17416 5.62% Charanjeet Singh Rori BSP 4167 1.34% Janak Raj Atwal IND 1692 0.55% Rajender Sirsa Nota 1280 0.41% Nota IND 1145 0.37% Vinod Kumar Sirkiband (Gihara) IND 895 0.29% Kashmir Chand Oad SHS 833 0.27% Ankur Gill PPI(D) 629 0.20% Dr. Rajesh Mehandia IND 516 0.17% Surajmal Athwal BMP 452 0.15% Brij Pal Balmiki RLKP 432 0.14% Angrej Singh Alahi PSP(L) 393 0.13% Hira Singh Hanspur RMPOI 391 0.13% Rajesh Chaubara IND 351 0.11% Deepak IND 333 0.11% Dalip Luna BSCP 320 0.10% Jaswant IND 266 0.09% Surender Kumar IND 214 0.07% Virender Singh

3. Sirsa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.19% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Sirsa is 68.25%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Charanjeet Singh of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,15,736 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 39.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ashok Tanwar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 35,499 votes which was 3.62% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.35% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.04% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.94% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sirsa was: Charanjeet Singh (INLD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,86,303 men, 7,74,254 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Sirsa is: 29.5833 75.0833Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सिरसा, हरियाणा (Hindi); সিরসা, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); सिरसा, हरयाणा (Marathi); સિરસા, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); சிர்சா, ஹரியானா (Tamil); సిర్సా, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಸಿರ್ಸಾ, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); സിർസ, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)