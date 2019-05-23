English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sirsa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sirsa (सिरसा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Sirsa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.19% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Sirsa is 68.25%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Charanjeet Singh of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,15,736 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 39.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ashok Tanwar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 35,499 votes which was 3.62% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.35% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.04% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.94% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sirsa was: Charanjeet Singh (INLD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,86,303 men, 7,74,254 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sirsa Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sirsa is: 29.5833 75.0833
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सिरसा, हरियाणा (Hindi); সিরসা, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); सिरसा, हरयाणा (Marathi); સિરસા, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); சிர்சா, ஹரியானா (Tamil); సిర్సా, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಸಿರ್ಸಾ, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); സിർസ, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
Sirsa Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
149335
48.17%
Sunita Duggal
INC
107901
34.80%
Ashok Tanwar
JNKP
21085
6.80%
Nirmal Singh Malri
INLD
17416
5.62%
Charanjeet Singh Rori
BSP
4167
1.34%
Janak Raj Atwal
IND
1692
0.55%
Rajender Sirsa
Nota
1280
0.41%
Nota
IND
1145
0.37%
Vinod Kumar Sirkiband (Gihara)
IND
895
0.29%
Kashmir Chand Oad
SHS
833
0.27%
Ankur Gill
PPI(D)
629
0.20%
Dr. Rajesh Mehandia
IND
516
0.17%
Surajmal Athwal
BMP
452
0.15%
Brij Pal Balmiki
RLKP
432
0.14%
Angrej Singh Alahi
PSP(L)
393
0.13%
Hira Singh Hanspur
RMPOI
391
0.13%
Rajesh Chaubara
IND
351
0.11%
Deepak
IND
333
0.11%
Dalip Luna
BSCP
320
0.10%
Jaswant
IND
266
0.09%
Surender Kumar
IND
214
0.07%
Virender Singh
