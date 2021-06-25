Sirsa Man Shaves His Beard After 8 Years Ahead Of OP Chautala's Release From Jail

A man in Haryana’s Sira district has shaved off his beard after eight years as the release of former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala from Delhi’s Tihar jail was confirmed.

Om Prakash, the resident of Sirsa’s Bharonkha village is himself a barber and a member of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). In 2013, he had vowed to not shave his beard till the release of Chautala from jail. Former CM Chautala was serving imprisonment in Delhi’s Tihar jail after being convicted in the Haryana junior basic teachers (JBT) recruitment scam. The 86-year-old leader is INLD party chief and now he is all set to walk free from prison.

After news reports claimed that Chautala, who is out on parole, will be formally released from Tihar jail, Sirsa man Om Prakash decided to shave off his beard in his village.

While talking to the media, Om Prakash said that when his party chief was sentenced to 10 years in the JBT scam case, he had vowed not to cut his beard from the same day till his release.

“Now, I shaved off my beard as Chautala Saheb is set to be released from jail soon. I saw the news of his release on TV. All the INLD workers are happy about his release from jail,” he said.

An event was organized in Bharokhan village in which many INLD leaders including INLD State General Secretary (Woman) Sunaina Chautala were present. She gave Rs 5100 to Om Prakash and appreciated his commitment for the party. She said that INLD is proud of its workers and will become strong once again in Haryana on the basis of the hard work of the workers.

OP Chautala’s grandson Dushyant is Deputy CM in the BJP-JJP coalition government of Haryana. The INLD is presently unrepresented in the Haryana Assembly after the lone sitting member and Chautala’s son Abhay Chautala resigned in the wake of farmers’ protests against three farm laws.

