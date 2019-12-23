Sisai Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Dinesh Oraon of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

67. Sisai (सिसई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Gumla (गुलमा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Sisai is part of 12. Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 66.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.92%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,33,885 eligible electors, of which 1,17,726 were male, 1,16,158 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Sisai, there are 5713 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3007 are male, 2705 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2679 voters in the 80+ age category and 2342 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Sisai Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Dinesh Oraon LEADING JMM -- -- Jiga Susaran Horo JVMP -- -- Lohor Main Oraon BSP -- -- Santosh Mahli RDP -- -- Punit Bhagat RMP -- -- Muktilata Toppo NAP -- -- Sukhdev Oraon JPA -- -- Sunita Topno IND -- -- Shashi Kant Bhagat IND -- -- Sanjeet Minj

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,17,337 eligible electors, of which 1,10,757 were male, 1,06,580 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,83,053.

Sisai has an elector sex ratio of 986.68.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Dinesh Oraon of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 2593 votes which was 1.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.01% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 14,941 votes which was 13.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.37% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 67. Sisai Assembly segment of Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency. Lohardaga Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.6%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.98%, while it was 62.41% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 67. Sisai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 294.

Extent: 67. Sisai constituency comprises of the following areas of Gumla district of Jharkhand: Sisai, Kamdara and Basia police stations in Gumla sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sisai is: 23.0205 84.804.

