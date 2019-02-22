English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sisodia Accuses Services Dept of Trying to 'Hamper' Govt Functioning Ahead of Budget Session in Delhi
Sisodia has expressed solidarity with the protesting employees of the services department, that falls under the jurisdiction of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who are protesting for the restructuring of the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services based on the Sahai Committee's recommendations.
File photo of Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Loading...
New Delhi: In the wake of DASS and steno cadre protest in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday accused the services department of deliberately trying to "hamper" the functioning of the government ahead of the Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly.
The services department comes under Lt Governor Anil Baijal in the national capital. The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly is beginning Friday.
Sisodia wrote to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and asked him to implement the Sahai Committee's recommendations or Cabinet decisions.
Earlier in the day, Sisodia met protesting employees of his government who are demanding the restructuring of the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) and steno cadre.
Three members of the Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association (DGEWA) have been sitting on a hunger strike outside the Delhi Secretariat for the last four days in favour of their demands.
"It seems services department is completely insensitive to the plight of employees of the government of Delhi and deliberately trying to hamper the functioning of the government by compelling the employees at such a crucial time when the budget session is in the offing and also the financial year closing," Sisodia said in the letter.
Umesh Batra, the general secretary of the DGEWA, said there are around 12,000 employees pertaining to DASS, steno and clerk cadre.
According to a government statement, Sisodia expressed solidarity with the protesting employees.
Addressing hundreds of protestors, the deputy chief minister ruled that services do not come under the AAP government, adding that he was "pained" to see the DASS cadre continuously subjected to "injustice".
"Since May 2015, we are fighting to retain the services with the Delhi government. This is not a personal fight, but a fight against the repressive system," a government statement quoted Sisodia as saying.
He appealed to the employees to call off their hunger strike as it affects the health of those sitting on the protest, the statement stated.
Sisodia also conveyed the assurance from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the elected government is committed towards the interests of employees working for the Delhi government.
The services department comes under Lt Governor Anil Baijal in the national capital. The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly is beginning Friday.
Sisodia wrote to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and asked him to implement the Sahai Committee's recommendations or Cabinet decisions.
Earlier in the day, Sisodia met protesting employees of his government who are demanding the restructuring of the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) and steno cadre.
Three members of the Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association (DGEWA) have been sitting on a hunger strike outside the Delhi Secretariat for the last four days in favour of their demands.
"It seems services department is completely insensitive to the plight of employees of the government of Delhi and deliberately trying to hamper the functioning of the government by compelling the employees at such a crucial time when the budget session is in the offing and also the financial year closing," Sisodia said in the letter.
Umesh Batra, the general secretary of the DGEWA, said there are around 12,000 employees pertaining to DASS, steno and clerk cadre.
According to a government statement, Sisodia expressed solidarity with the protesting employees.
Addressing hundreds of protestors, the deputy chief minister ruled that services do not come under the AAP government, adding that he was "pained" to see the DASS cadre continuously subjected to "injustice".
"Since May 2015, we are fighting to retain the services with the Delhi government. This is not a personal fight, but a fight against the repressive system," a government statement quoted Sisodia as saying.
He appealed to the employees to call off their hunger strike as it affects the health of those sitting on the protest, the statement stated.
Sisodia also conveyed the assurance from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the elected government is committed towards the interests of employees working for the Delhi government.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Motors to Name the Upcoming Harrier 7-Seater SUV as Sierra?
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How to Buy UC Credits Using Paytm
- From Mahesh Bhatt to Swara Bhasker, Celebs Mourn Raj Kumar Barjatya’s Death, Attend Funeral
- Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
- Samsung Lines up Offers on Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds And Upgrade Bonus With Galaxy S10 Preorders
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results